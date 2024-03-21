Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

