Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 18.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Embraer by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Embraer Company Profile



Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

