Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Bsr Reit Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Reit
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.