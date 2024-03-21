BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Critical Contrast

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Hut 8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million 12.44 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -4.32 Hut 8 $115.90 million 3.47 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -3.30

Analyst Recommendations

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hut 8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BTCS and Hut 8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 1 0 3 0 2.50

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Hut 8 has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Hut 8.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -347.78% -45.90% -36.74% Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Risk and Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hut 8 beats BTCS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

