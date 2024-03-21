Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.