Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Down 4.1%

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.12 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.74). 59,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 117,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.78).

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.