Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

