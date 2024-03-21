CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $402.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

