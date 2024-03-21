Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $315.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $205.42 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.