Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Shares of AAPL opened at $178.67 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

