CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBFV. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

CBFV opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

