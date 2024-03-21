Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

