Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.29 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.