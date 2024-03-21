Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives $14.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

IPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Century Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,509 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,725 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $324.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.