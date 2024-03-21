Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $68.71 and last traded at $68.58. 849,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,762,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

