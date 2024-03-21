Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Down 1.7%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.06). Approximately 2,446,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,171,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.60 ($1.08).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £495.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.19.
About Chrysalis Investments
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
