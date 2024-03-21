Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

