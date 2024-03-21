Citigroup Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 167,473 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Andersons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Andersons by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after buying an additional 52,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $144,842.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,858.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $144,842.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,488 shares of company stock worth $3,621,256. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

