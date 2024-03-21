Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 150,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,813,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 581,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 238,250 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

