CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Shares Down 4.1%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

CompuMed Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

CompuMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.