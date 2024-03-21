CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Shares Down 4.1%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
CompuMed Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.
CompuMed Company Profile
CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.
Further Reading
