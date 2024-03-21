Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPSI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 189.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 328,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 508,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 183,890 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 176,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

