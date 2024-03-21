Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comstock by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

