Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
