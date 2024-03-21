Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $503.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $6,871,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 393,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 369,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.