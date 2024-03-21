Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

CNM stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $55.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $91,771,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

