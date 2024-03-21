Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 396 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $695.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $646.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.50. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.89.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

