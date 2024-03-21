Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

