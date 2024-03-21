Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

NYSE CAH opened at $111.89 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

