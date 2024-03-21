Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC opened at $118.30 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

