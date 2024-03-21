Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $256.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $271.65. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.41 and a beta of 3.36.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $3,906,793.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,933.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,933.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 949,028 shares of company stock worth $147,571,961. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.