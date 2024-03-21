Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $197,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $193.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $898.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

