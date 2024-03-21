Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 732 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after buying an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after buying an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.04 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.