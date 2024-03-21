Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 885 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $298.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.18. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $298.77. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.