Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,297 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,297 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,326,000 after purchasing an additional 559,623 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Haleon by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of Haleon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 567,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Haleon by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

