Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

