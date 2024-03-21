Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2,110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMLF opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $900.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

