Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,808 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

