Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,768 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $53,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

