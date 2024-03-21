Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,345 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 160.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

ONEV opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

