Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $543,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

