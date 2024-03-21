Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 4,026 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,430,000 after acquiring an additional 257,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 48,316 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

