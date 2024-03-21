Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CSGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

