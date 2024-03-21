Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

