Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $137.77 and last traded at $137.65. Approximately 726,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,539,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.71.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.22.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

