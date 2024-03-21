CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $326.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 908.00, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.77 and its 200-day moving average is $241.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,528 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

