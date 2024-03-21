Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 94,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 433,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Specifically, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,863 shares of company stock worth $1,058,487 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Cryoport Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

