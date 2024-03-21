CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.30 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

