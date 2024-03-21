Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Shares Down 7%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. 216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Dacotah Banks Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

Dacotah Banks Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans.

