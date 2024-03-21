Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,359,000 after buying an additional 418,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

