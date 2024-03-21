Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DVN opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

