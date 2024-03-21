Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 2,284 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $14,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 172.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3,990.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 824,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Price Performance
NYSE:ERJ opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.