Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 2,284 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $14,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 172.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3,990.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 824,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE:ERJ opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

