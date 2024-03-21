Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.